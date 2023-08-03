Heavy Rain in Local Area Causing Flooded Roadways

Heavy rain overnight, and on Thursday morning, is causing water over the roadway in various places in the Ken-Tenn area.

This flooded road was on West Gate Drive in Union City, in front of the 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK studios.

Motorists are also urged to be aware of ponding of water, that could cause hydroplaning.

Forecasters say the rain should move out of the area around noon, with temperatures near 90 this afternoon with heat index values around 103 degrees.