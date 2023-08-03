Heavy Rainfall Causing Traffic Problems on Union City Streets

Reports of almost 5.5-inches of rainfall in Union City has led to water covered roadways in many different locations.

The heavy rainfall is also suspected of causing a roof structural failure at Dr. Jeremy Crenshaw’s office on Reelfoot Avenue.

Motorists are urged to not drive on water covered roadways.

Reports from around the area also indicated 4.75 inches of rain was recorded in Hickman.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 12:45.