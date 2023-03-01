Heavy Rainfall, High Winds in Forecast for Ken-Tenn Area

The National Weather Service says heavy rainfall, and high winds, are in the forecast for the entire Ken-Tenn area.

Weather Service officials have placed the area in a “moderate zone” for heavy rainfall for Thursday thru Friday.

Forecasters say up to four inches of rain will be seen in many parts of West Tennessee and Western Kentucky.

Current forecasts also call for high winds Thursday night thru Friday night, which could exceed 50 miles-per-hour.

Despite the chances of heavy rain and winds, the National Weather Service said severe thunderstorms are not in the forecast.