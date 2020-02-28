The National Weather Service says the first week of March could come with some very heavy rainfall.

A Hydrologic Outlook by the weather service shows a prolonged moderate to heavy rainfall event from Sunday night through Wednesday.

Models at this point are showing rainfall amounts as low as two inches, while some indicate rainfall amounts could be as high as five-to-seven inches.

With grounds remaining saturated, and rivers still running fairly high, Weather Service officials say the rain potential could create a myriad of flooding issues.

Forecasts for Sunday thru Wednesday also indicate March to come in with mild temperatures, with daytime highs ranging from the low to mid-60’s.