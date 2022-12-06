Heavy Rainfall Predicted for the Ken-Tenn Area This Week
The Ken-Tenn area is forecast for very wet conditions the next few days.
Following a long dry spell, which resulted in drought conditions, the National Weather Service said heavy rainfall may be possible this week.
Current forecasts call for chances of rain through Friday, with both day and night chances listed at 50-to-90 percent through the period.
Forecasters say the local area could receive from two-to-three inches of rain through the period.