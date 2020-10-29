Heavy rain last night has caused some travel problems in Western Kentucky.

Kentucky Transportation reports for Fulton County indicates

KY 94 is CLOSED at the 7 to 11mm in the Lower Bottom area West of Hickman.

KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 23 to 26mm in Willingham Bottom between KY 1907 and KY 1125.

In Hickman County, KY 80 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2 to 3mm at Bowles Creek Bridge near Hickman-Carlisle County Line.

KY 1283 is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm near the Bayou De Chien Bridge with Signs Posted.

Here at the 104.9 KYTN studios, three inches of rainfall was recorded overnight.