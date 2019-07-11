The National Weather Service says the remnants of a Tropical Storm in the Gulf Coast could bring wet weather to our area next week.

The track of the storm showed the storm front centered in the local area by late Monday night and early Tuesday.

The storm is currently projected to become a Level 1 hurricane by Saturday, with 12 to 18 inches of rain forecast for southern Louisiana.

Once moving onto land, the storm front is expected to weaken, but rain will still be an issue as it moves on a northern track.

Its arrival here by Monday and Tuesday could include 4-to-6 inches of rain for the Missouri Bootheel and West Tennessee, with far western Kentucky showing rainfall possibilities of 2-to-4 inches.

Weather Service reports said high winds in the local region do not seem to be a concern, with current computer simulations.