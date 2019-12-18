Two Obion County events have proved successful in helping those in need for the Christmas season.

“Blue Lights and Banks”, which combined the efforts of community banks, the Union City Police Department, Obion County Sheriff’s Office and Thunderbolt Broadcasting, was held on December 6th.

First Citizens National Bank President Joe Ward told Thunderbolt News about the days collections.

“Pack the Patrol Car” was held on three Saturday’s by officers with the Union City Police Department and Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield said community members showed their support in helping others at Christmas.

All collected food and toys will be taken to the Troy Bus Garage on Friday, to help fill the Chimes for Charity Christmas baskets.