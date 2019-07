The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has reopened after being closed for several months due to extended flooding along the Mississippi River.

The ferry normally has to halt operation at around 44 ft. on the Cairo gauge when floodwaters cover the top of the Kentucky Landing at Hickman.

The ferry resumed service Wednesday morning at 7:00.

Captain Jeremy Newsom says the […]

