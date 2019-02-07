The deadline to apply for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture industrial hemp grower license is next Friday at 4:30.

While the 2018 Farm Bill removes industrial hemp from the list of federal controlled substances, it’s still illegal to grow hemp without a license through an approved state program.

Weakley County Ag Agent and Extension Director Jeff Lannom tells Thunderbolt Radio News that while hemp is a growing business, actually growing hemp is not as easy as some might think.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture reports that so far for 2019, it’s received over a thousand grower applications to cultivate up over 4,200 acres of industrial hemp.

Last year, the department approved 226 industrial hemp applications from producers who were licensed to cultivate just over 4,700 acres.