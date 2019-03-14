A hemp processing facility in Western Kentucky is announcing an expansion after just one year in business.

AerosourceH LLC will make a $2.8 million dollar expansion at their Ballard County facility.

The announcement also includes the creation of 14 new full time jobs.

The company produces CBD for the wholesale market, which is a cannabis based oil.

Company officials say they quickly saw the need for expansion after their initial $2.6 million dollar investment in the company formed in April of 2018.

Under the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Industrial Hemp Research Pilot Program which began in 2014, planted hemp acres have increased from 2,300 acres to 6,700 acres last year.