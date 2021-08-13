Hemp-related construction material manufacturer wants to locate in Dresden

An Australian hemp-related building products manufacturer is hoping to locate a plant in Dresden.

The company is interested in buying the city’s Pad Ready Site located in the industrial park.

Members of the Dresden Industrial Board met Thursday morning in a conference call with developer Patricia Shevel, who explained why the company wants to locate in Dresden.

Miss Shevel says employees will be local hires.

The Dresden Industrial Board appointed three of its members – Larry Jolley, Colin Johnson, and Mark Maddox – to join City Attorney Beau Pemberton to review the documentation and contract before agreeing to the sale.