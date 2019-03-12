A Henderson County woman accused of cashing a forged check in Greenfield appears in Weakley County General Sessions Court Wednesday.

33-year-old Lisa Marie Tidwell, of Huron, is accused of cashing a forged check for over $1,800 dollars at a bank in Greenfield.

Bank personnel told Greenfield Chief Joey Radford the check was on the Jackson Motor Company account and that similar checks had also been cashed at their Humboldt and Kenton branches.

During Chief Radford’s investigation, it was learned Tidwell had been incarcerated in the Henderson County Jail on forgery and theft charges.

Tidwell appears in front of Judge Tommy Moore Wednesday on charges of Forgery, Theft over $1,000 dollars, and Criminal Simulation.