Henderson County drug investigation leads to arrests

Three people are facing drug charges following a joint investigation by the TBI and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thirty-six-year-old William Corey Hayes, 32-year-old Megan Nicole Giachetti, and 22-year-old Breanna Helen Austin, were arrested Wednesday at a residence in the 21700 block of Highway 412 East in Lexington.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says authorities searched the home and found drugs, including meth and marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

All three are charged with Possession of Meth and Possession of Marijuana, with Hayes and Giachetti facing additional charges of Possession of Schedule IV and Drug Paraphernalia.

Each is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.