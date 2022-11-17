November 16, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Henderson County man…

Henderson County man arrested on drug and weapons charges

Henderson County man arrested on drug and weapons charges

Jamie L. Pearson, age 43, of Cedar Grove, was arrested Wednesday on drug and weapons charges following a joint investigation by the TBI, Memphis Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

A Henderson County man faces drug and weapons charges following a joint investigation by the TBI, Memphis Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 43-year-old Jamie L. Pearson, of Cedar Grove, was arrested Wednesday after officers executed a search warrant at his home on Mt. Gilead Road and found meth, weapons, ammunition, and cash.

Meth and weapons seized from Pearson’s home on Mt. Gilead Road in Cedar Grove.

Authorities have investigated Pearson since June for his connection to large amounts of meth distributed throughout West Tennessee.

Pearson is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

He’s being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology