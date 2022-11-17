Henderson County man arrested on drug and weapons charges

A Henderson County man faces drug and weapons charges following a joint investigation by the TBI, Memphis Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 43-year-old Jamie L. Pearson, of Cedar Grove, was arrested Wednesday after officers executed a search warrant at his home on Mt. Gilead Road and found meth, weapons, ammunition, and cash.

Authorities have investigated Pearson since June for his connection to large amounts of meth distributed throughout West Tennessee.

Pearson is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

He’s being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.