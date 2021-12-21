Henderson, Decatur Counties receiving Site Development Grants

Henderson and Decatur Counties are among 12 development projects across the state receiving Site Development Grants from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

The grants are designed to help communities achieve Select Tennessee site certification and prepare industrial sites for economic development projects. The funding helps communities invest in infrastructure and engineering improvements on project-ready sites.

The Henderson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board received a grant for Reeves Property totaling $736,689 to prepare and grade the property and pave a road to the site.

Decatur County received a $394,650 grant for Highway 641 to construct a sewer line to serve the site.

The projects were the only two in West Tennessee to receive grants.