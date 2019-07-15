A Henry County man appears in Weakley County General Sessions Court this week after violating sex offender restrictions in Martin.

According to a police affidavit, the Martin Police Department recently received information that 37-year-old Thomas Edward Vanmierlo, of Paris, a registered sex offender, had been staying at a residence on Manley Street.

The Manley Street residence at which Vanmierlo had been staying is located across the street from a playground and daycare center.

Vanmierlo is charged with violating sex offender work and residential restrictions and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.