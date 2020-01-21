A Henry County man is facing drug charges in Weakley County after a traffic stop in Gleason.

19-year-old Nolen Ellis Bomar, of Paris, was stopped Saturday by Gleason Patrolman Joseph Bates for speeding on Highway 22.

After Patrolman Bates smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, Bomar admitted there was an ounce of marijuana in the center console.

A search of the vehicle also revealed two Vyvanse pills for which Bomar admitted he didn’t have a prescription.

Bomar is charged with Possession of Schedule Two Drugs, Possession of Schedule Six Drugs, and Speeding.

He was released from the Weakley County Jail and is set for arraignment Thursday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.