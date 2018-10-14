A Henry County teenager was killed in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon.

A report from the THP states the accident happened around 4:45 on Old Paris-Murray Road.

According to the report, 16-year-old Allyson Melton was driving a 2004 Chevy SUV south on Old Paris-Murray Road when vehicle left the right side of the road and flipped on its side.

The top of the vehicle hit a tree before finally coming to rest.

The report shows Miss Melton was wearing her seat belt.

Allyson “Ally” Melton was a junior at Henry County High School where she was played flute with the Marching Patriots. She was also an honor student and a member of the Beta Club.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2:00 at Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris.

