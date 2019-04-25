A Henry County woman has pleaded guilty to defrauding the IRS of over $20,000.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says Debra Wyatt, of Puryear, who co-owned Pittman Trucking Company, executed a scheme to release two IRS tax levies against PTC.

PTC owed the IRS over $214,000 in federal employment taxes.

The IRS tax levies were issued to Rush Trucking Corporation (“RTC”) which was a source of income for PTC.

Wyatt contacted an RTC representative about releasing the levies and she sent fraudulent releases to RTC that purported to be from the IRS revenue officer.

RTC released the levies based on Wyatt’s fraudulent correspondence with the total amount of fraudulently released debt at $20,765.

The fraud charge carries a penalty of up to 36 months in federal prison and a fine of $5,000.

Sentencing for Wyatt is set for July 25, before U.S. District Court Judge Sheryl H. Lipman.