Henry County attorney indicted on assault charge

A Henry County attorney is charged with assaulting an individual during a court proceeding at the Henry County Courthouse.

Fifty-nine-year-old Michael Ainley, of Paris, was cited into circuit court Tuesday for Simple Assault based on a Henry County Grand Jury indictment.

Last August, at the request of former 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, the TBI began investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct by Ainley involving an individual.

During the course of the investigation, agents learned that on August 3, 2022, Ainley touched the individual and used inappropriate language during a court proceeding.