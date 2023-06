The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile.

Sheriff Josh Frey says they’re looking for 15-year-old Cheyenne Scott, of Paris, who left her Smith Heights home Sunday morning and hasn’t been heard from since.

Sheriff Fry says it’s not known at this time who Cheyenne left with or if she’s traveling alone.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.