Henry County authorities searching for man accused of assaulting two women

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of assaulting two women Thursday night near Paris.

Sheriff Josh Frey says deputies are looking for 56-year-old Billy Spencer, who allegedly assaulted the women at a home on Old Paris Murray Road.

The victims told deputies that Spencer was armed with possibly two handguns.

Spencer is wanted for Assault, Elder Abuse, and Interference with an Emergency Call.

He’s considered armed and dangerous.