The Henry County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a juvenile runaway.

Sheriff Josh Frey says 16-year-old Levi Raymer was last seen just after midnight Friday when he left his home on Highway 140 South.

Raymer was last seen wearing grey shorts and no shirt.

He’s described as a white male, five-foot-nine, 125 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.