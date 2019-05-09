The Henry County School System has voted to hire Obion County Director of School’s Dr. Leah Watkins as their next Director.

During a special meeting Thursday morning, school board members unanimously voted for Dr. Watkins from the five candidates who were finalists.

She is a Henry County native, who previously was a principal at Paris Elementary School and Henry County Middle School.

Dr. Watkins was hired as the Obion County Director of Schools following the resignation of Director Russ Davis.

At the time of her hiring, she was serving as the Director of School’s in Roane County.

The hiring of a new Director in Henry County came following the announced resignation of Dr. Brian Norton.