Henry County correctional officer charged with inappropriate contact with inmate
A former Henry County correctional officer is charged with having inappropriate contact with an inmate.
TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 21-year-old Richard Wade Sanders was arrested Thursday on three counts of Sexual Contact with an Inmate.
McAlister says TBI agents learned Thursday that Sanders had inappropriate contact with a female inmate inside her cell over the last week.
Bond for Sanders was set at $25,000.
He’s no longer employed by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, following an internal investigation.