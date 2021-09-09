Henry County correctional officer charged with inappropriate contact with inmate

A former Henry County correctional officer is charged with having inappropriate contact with an inmate.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 21-year-old Richard Wade Sanders was arrested Thursday on three counts of Sexual Contact with an Inmate.

McAlister says TBI agents learned Thursday that Sanders had inappropriate contact with a female inmate inside her cell over the last week.

Bond for Sanders was set at $25,000.

He’s no longer employed by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, following an internal investigation.