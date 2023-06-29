Henry County Jail Escapee Now Faces Charges in Union City

An escapee from the Henry County Jail now faces charges in Obion County.

Union City police reports said on Tuesday, officers responded to the 1500 block of East Main Street, where 48 year old Ronnie Sharp, of Hazel, Kentucky, was running from an officer.

Sharp was on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations “Most Wanted” list, after escaping from the Henry County Jail.

He was taken into custody by officers with Union City police and the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to his arrest, police reports said Sharp damaged the front door of a Church Street residence, in an attempt to break-in to avoid capture.

Upon his arrest, Sharp was issued charges of aggravated criminal trespassing, vandalism and evading arrest.