A Henry County man is being held in the Carroll County Jail after a stabbing incident Friday.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 29-year-old Cameron Young, of Paris, was arrested Friday for stabbing another man at a home on Broad Street in Bruceton.

Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home around 3:00 Friday morning and found a male victim with a stab wound. He was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

McAlister says TBI agents quickly developed Young as a suspect and he was arrested at his home in Paris by Henry County Sheriff’s deputies on charges of Aggravated Assault and Tampering with Evidence.

He was booked into the Carroll County Jail where he’s being held on a $20,000 dollar bond.