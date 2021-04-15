Henry County man charged in murder-for-hire investigation

A Henry County man is charged in a murder-for-hire investigation.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 40-year-old William Robert Carlisle, of Springville, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Buchanan and charged with Solicitation to Commit First Degree Murder.

Earlier in the day, the TBI, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police Department, and Henry County Metro Crime Unit developed information that Carlisle had attempted to hire someone to kill an individual in Henry County.

Carlisle is being held in the Henry County Jail on a $500,000 bond.