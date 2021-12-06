Henry County man killed by accidental gunshot

A Henry County man was killed Sunday night by what authorities say was an accidental gunshot.

Henry County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Gary Vandiver says the body of 51-year-old Johnny Leon Diven, of Buchanan, was found Sunday night just before 7:00 on Highway 79 North.

A 911 caller initially believed Diven, who was found lying behind his vehicle parked on the side of the highway, had been hit by a vehicle, but responders discovered he had a gunshot wound.

Lieutenant Vandiver says all evidence, including surveillance footage from a nearby business, indicates Diven died from an accidental gunshot.

Along with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the THP and Henry County EMS responded to the scene and the TBI assisted in the investigation.