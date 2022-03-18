Henry County man missing

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 83-year-old James Lane, of Cottage Grove.

Sheriff Josh Frey says Mr. Lane left his home Thursday afternoon around 1:30 to go to Rural King in Martin and never returned home.

He’s driving a 2000 Ford F-150 step-side with extended cab. The truck has a matching gold camper topper. The license plate number is DP20775.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Lane is easily confused and could’ve possibly lost his way.

Anyone who sees Mr. Lane or his truck should contact the nearest law enforcement agency.