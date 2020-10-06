A Henry County man will spend 11 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 36-year-old Justin Simmons, of Paris, was sentenced Tuesday to 140 months in federal prison followed by five years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of actual methamphetamine.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

According to information presented in court, on March 14, 2018, Paris Police officers stopped Simmons for speeding, and after learning his license was revoked, made a search of his vehicle where they found 62 grams of marijuana and 37 grams of methamphetamine.

Two months later, Paris Police officers saw Simmons driving and tried to stop him, but he fled, nearly hitting another officer’s vehicle. Simmons was then pursued on Elkhorn Road in Paris until he ran off the left side of the road.

A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 2.2 ounces of marijuana, with investigators also finding a green can beside Simmons’s vehicle which contained over a pound of meth, a set of digital scales, plastic baggies, and over $2,100 in cash.

The Paris Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA Jackson Task Force investigated the case.