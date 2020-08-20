A Henry County man is facing 15 years in prison for meth possession.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunanvant says 39-year-old Donald Blaine Ashby was sentenced Tuesday to 180 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime followed by five years supervised release.

Ashby was arrested July 26, 2018 by the Paris Police Department during a traffic stop in which 51.6 grams of actual methamphetamine were recovered. The defendant was subsequently charged with various state law violations and released on bail.

Then on September 12, 2018, the Benton County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding an unconscious person in a vehicle near Highway 70 West in Camden, where they found Ashby asleep behind the wheel with cash all over the floorboard of the vehicle and over 274 grams of actual methamphetamine and a .25 caliber pistol.

The ATF, Paris Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Department, and DEA investigated the case.