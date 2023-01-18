Henry County man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for drug, weapons charges

A Henry County man will spend 17 years in federal prison on drug and weapons charges.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin G. Ritz announced Wednesday that 50-year-old Gary Osborne, of Buchanan, was sentenced Tuesday to 210 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for drug trafficking and firearms charges.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

According to the information presented in court, on August 15, 2018, members of the Metro Crime Unit executed a search warrant at Osborne’s residence and found methamphetamine, digital scales, and more than $5,200 in cash and a .243 rifle.

As a result of his extensive felony history, Osborne is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Osborne pled guilty to ownership of the narcotics and the rifle.

The case was investigated by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Paris and Puryear Police Departments.