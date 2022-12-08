Henry County man sentenced to 25 years for production of child pornography

A Henry County man will spend 25 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

Fifty-six-year-old Charles Anthony Anderson, of Paris, was sentenced in Jackson federal court to serve the prison term followed by five years of supervised release.

According to information presented in court, in February 2021, Anderson asked a few people to do some cleaning and fix a security camera for him at his business, Mountain Top Vapors, in Buchanan.

While one of them was working on the security camera, he saw a cellphone hidden on top of a China cabinet. He took the phone home with him, charged it, and powered it up to see if he could determine the owner of the phone. When he turned it on, he saw a photo of a naked prepubescent girl as the phone’s screen saver. He then went into the photo gallery on the phone and saw other images, including one which depicted the child engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Other information on the phone indicated that it belonged to Anderson.

When he confronted Anderson about the images, Anderson admitted to taking the pictures.

Anderson was reported to the police.

In May 2021, Anderson appeared at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office where he gave a full recorded confession and admitted to taking the photos found on his phone.

Federal agents were contacted and obtained a federal search warrant to search Anderson’s phone. Images recovered from the phone corroborated Anderson’s admissions and the information provided to the police.

Forensic review of Anderson’s phone identified several images that had metadata indicating that they were produced using that phone on specific dates in 2019, including the image set forth in the first count of the indictment, which was produced on September 1, 2019, and which depicted a minor victim engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Anderson has also been on the sex offender registry since 2003 after being charged in Florida with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor under 12 years of age.

The case was investigated by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.