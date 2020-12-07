A Henry County man will spend six years in federal prison on a firearm charge.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 60-year-old Jeffery Garvin Townsend, of Paris, was sentenced Friday in Jackson federal court to 78 months in prison followed by three years supervised release.

In March 2019, while executing a search warrant at Townsend’s residence, officers found 13 guns, including six shotguns, six rifles, and one handgun, in a safe in Townsend’s bedroom and ammunition in a safe in his garage.

Dunavant says two of the guns were previously reported stolen and another had the serial number filed off.

Townsend is a convicted felon, previously convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition in 2008, attempting to possess wildlife taken in violation of federal law in 2002, and aggravated assault in 1985.

As a result of his prior felony convictions, Townsend is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.

The Paris Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and ATF investigated this case.