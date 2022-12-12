Henry County man to spend 10 years in prison for possessing meth

A Henry County man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on a meth charge.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 54-year-old Jimmy Horton, Jr., of Paris, was sentenced Friday in Jackson federal court to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Horton was arrested in March 2020 after Paris Police officers were tipped that there was meth and a handgun in his motel room.

A search of his room revealed 87 grams of crystal meth bagged for resale, digital scales, baggies, drug paraphernalia, multiple bags of marijuana, and a loaded .380 pistol.

Three months later, Horton was found in possession of 11 baggies containing over 16 grams of meth and $340 in cash during a traffic stop in Paris.

This past March, Horton was charged in federal court with several offenses, including possessing over 50 grams of meth with the intent to distribute. He later pled guilty to that offense on August 16th.