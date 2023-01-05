Henry County native among Gov. Lee’s board appointees

A Henry County native is among state board appointees named yesterday by Governor Bill Lee.

Jackson Chamber President and CEO Kyle Spurgeon, formerly of Henry County, was among four appointees named to the Tennessee Board of Regents yesterday by Governor Lee.

Spurgeon will represent the 8th Congressional District.

Other appointees to the Board of Regents are Shane Hooper, of Bedford County, representing the 4th Congressional District; Todd Kastner, of Williamson County, representing the 7th Congressional District, and Nisha Powers, of Shelby County, representing the 9th Congressional District.

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Tennessee General Assembly.