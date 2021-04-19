Henry County pair facing drug, weapon charges

Two people from Henry County are facing drug and weapon charges after officers executed a search warrant Sunday.

Danielle McLynn with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office says Felix L. Curtit and Alice R. Parrish, of Puryear, are charged with Possession of Meth with Intent to Sell, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony. Curtit faces an additional charge of Tampering with Evidence.

During a search of their home, officers found 24 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.

Both are being held in the Henry County Jail on a $10,000 bond and appear Tuesday in Henry County General Sessions Court.