Henry County Sheriff’s deputy Corporal Stacey Bostwick was suspended Friday night after posting an “insensitive” photo on Facebook.

Bostwick’s post was a reference to the looting and rioting taking place in Minnesota in reaction to the death earlier this week of George Floyd. Floyd, an African American, died of suffocation after repeatedly telling a white officer he couldn’t breath as the officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew took to Facebook himself Friday night to address Cpl. Bostwick’s post, saying that while the department does not condone rioting or looting, they also do not condone what happened to Floyd.

Sheriff Belew went on to say that Bostwick’s post “does not reflect the values or morals of this department.”

In announcing Bostwick’s suspension, Belew said that he hoped the event “does not undo all the good Bostwick has done in his career as a law enforcement officer, paramedic, and firefighter.”

Belew closed by stating that the insensitive post “is not who we are” at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.