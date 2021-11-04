Henry County Sheriff’s Investigator among 24 TBI State Academy graduates

An investigator with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is among 24 recent graduates of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation State Academy.

Investigator David Wayne Andrews (pictured fourth from right) recently completed the four-week course which focused on specialized coursework in the areas of leadership, constitutional law, communications intelligence, and crime scene and undercover investigations.

Candidates for the TBI State Academy were nominated by their department heads and were required to have five years of experience as a full-time commissioned officer of a Tennessee law enforcement agency.

The Academy runs four days a week for four weeks and is held at Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy in Bell Buckle.

This was the tenth class to graduate from the TBI State Academy.