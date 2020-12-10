The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is deepening its commitment to suicide prevention and crisis management by featuring the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network logo, the Statewide Crisis Line phone number, and the Statewide Crisis Line website on a patrol vehicle.

The department estimates that around 30,000 people will be exposed to the vehicle and the resources it features each month.

The car wrap comes at an opportune time when people across the state and country are being affected by times of crisis.

TSPN Executive Director Misty Leitsch says, “While there are no links determined as of yet to the pandemic and higher rates of suicide, risk factors for suicide, like financial hardship and loneliness, are more prevalent than ever. Awareness is key, so finding new and inventive ways of making folks aware of the resources available is very important right now.”

In addition to the Statewide Crisis Line (1-855-273-7471), Tennesseans can also use tspn.org/regions to find local mental health and crisis management resources.

Those at the frontline of the pandemic, such as first responders and medical workers, can also call the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service’s COVID Emotional Support Line at 888-642-7886.

(photos courtesy TSPN)