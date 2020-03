In an effort to serve the elderly and shut-in citizens of the county, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is initiating the SRO Help Unit.

Sheriff Monte Belew announced the initiative Monday during a briefing on Facebook.

(AUDIO)

The SRO Help Unit is in service Monday through Friday from 8:00 until 4:00 and those needing assistance may call the Sheriff’s Department non-emergency number at 642-1672.