Henry County Sheriff’s Office promotes ‘Socially Safe’ program

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in collaberation with the Henry County Carl Perkins Center, 24th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Henry County School System, and Paris Special School District would like to make parents aware this holiday season.

“Socially Safe” is a program being launched for the community, kids, and parents.

Sheriff Josh Frey says in the upcoming year, events to educate parents and kids on how to be socially safe while online will be presented by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office CID, along with presenters from Carl Perkins Center, FBI, and former victims of online extortion.

The focus is making kids aware of predators and those seeking to sextort them online.

Sheriff Frey says there is a huge surge in Henry County at this time with sexual exploitation involving minors, putting kids at a greater risk of contact by online predators trying to gain photos or videos of children.

Topics will cover SnapChat, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms and how to navigate those sites safely.

Parents will be shown the hidden dangers and how they can make plans to better monitor their child’s online activity.