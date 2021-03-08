Henry County Sheriff’s Office warns against scam

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about two scams being reported to the Sheriff’s Office.

Danielle McLynn with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office says one scam involves the caller using the Sheriff’s Office phone number and claiming to be an officer with the department in an attempt to convince the victim they have a warrant and try to obtain money, credit card or banking information, or personal information.

The Sheriff’s Office says no employee will ask for personal information or banking information over the phone. If a person has a warrant, an officer will personally arrive at the residence to serve it.

McLynn says another scam involves callers claiming to be Sheriff’s Office investigators calling victims about their Amazon account being hacked and asking for personal information.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.