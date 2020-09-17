A Henry County teenager has died after falling out of a pickup truck near Palmersville in northeast Weakley County.

THP Sergeant Jena Eubanks says 18-year-old Allie Paige Thompson, of Paris, was pronounced dead at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.

The accident happened just after 1:00 Wednesday morning, when 20-year-old William Boyd, of Puryear, was driving a pickup truck on Emerson Road near Palmersville.

Sergeant Eubanks says Miss Thompson and 18-year-old Anna Livingston, of Paris, were riding in the bed of the truck when Miss Thompson fell out of the truck and onto the roadway.