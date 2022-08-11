Henry School student in possession of a knife accused of making threats

A student with a knife is facing disciplinary action after allegedly making threats this morning against Henry School.

Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey says Henry School administration and the school resource officer received information that a student had made possible verbal threats against the school and was in possession of a knife.

Sheriff Frey says the student was contained and a knife was confiscated.

The Sheriff’s Department was called to the school to assist in the investigation.

Sheriff Frey says all students are safe, and there is no further threat.