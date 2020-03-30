Here is a list of Essential businesses that will remain OPEN in Tennessee following Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order on Monday:
Federal and state offices and services, including post offices and airports
Local government functions, such as law enforcement, transport and businesses that provide government programs and services
Grocery and beverage stores, farmers markets, food banks, catering, convenience stores selling food, agriculture, food processing, feed mills and other businesses supporting the food supply
Mental and behavioral health, and biomedical research and businesses that support the healthcare industry, including health information technology
Sanitation and waste removal businesses
Energy, water and sewage businesses and services
Pharmacies and medical supply businesses, others that directly support the drug and medical supply pipeline
Service stations
Banks, savings and loans, insurance companies
Legal and judicial services
Home and business repair, hardware supply
Warehousing and storage
Day care and child care business will remain open but will prioritize children of parents working in essential services
Hotels and commercial lodges will remain open, but will end entertainment or dining services in restaurants or group settings
Housing and rental services may continue, but agents should practice social distancing, hold no open houses or gather in groups larger than 10
Non-essential businesses that will CLOSE on Tuesday at 2:59 p.m. include:
Hair salons, eyelash salons, barbershop, tattoo shop, body piercing shop, day spas
Retail with no exclusive delivery or curbside pick-up
Entertainment and recreation facilities (bowling alleys, trampoline parks)
Indoor rock climbing
Craft/art businesses
Gyms, including yoga, barre and spin facilities
Concert venues
Theaters
Movie theaters
Shopping malls
Golf courses
Sporting event venues
Skating rinks
Dance Schools