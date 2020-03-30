Here is a list of Essential businesses that will remain OPEN in Tennessee following Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order on Monday:

Federal and state offices and services, including post offices and airports

Local government functions, such as law enforcement, transport and businesses that provide government programs and services

Grocery and beverage stores, farmers markets, food banks, catering, convenience stores selling food, agriculture, food processing, feed mills and other businesses supporting the food supply

Mental and behavioral health, and biomedical research and businesses that support the healthcare industry, including health information technology

Sanitation and waste removal businesses

Energy, water and sewage businesses and services

Pharmacies and medical supply businesses, others that directly support the drug and medical supply pipeline

Service stations

Banks, savings and loans, insurance companies

Legal and judicial services

Home and business repair, hardware supply

Warehousing and storage

Day care and child care business will remain open but will prioritize children of parents working in essential services

Hotels and commercial lodges will remain open, but will end entertainment or dining services in restaurants or group settings

Housing and rental services may continue, but agents should practice social distancing, hold no open houses or gather in groups larger than 10

Non-essential businesses that will CLOSE on Tuesday at 2:59 p.m. include:

Hair salons, eyelash salons, barbershop, tattoo shop, body piercing shop, day spas

Retail with no exclusive delivery or curbside pick-up

Entertainment and recreation facilities (bowling alleys, trampoline parks)

Indoor rock climbing

Craft/art businesses

Gyms, including yoga, barre and spin facilities

Concert venues

Theaters

Movie theaters

Shopping malls

Golf courses

Sporting event venues

Skating rinks

Dance Schools