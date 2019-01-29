First Financial Corporation and HopFed Bancorp Incorporated have announced a merger agreement.

HopFed Bancorp, headquartered in Hopkinsville, will merge into First Financial in a cash and stock transaction.

With the merge, subsidiary Heritage Bank will now become First Financial Bank for their 18 bank branches and three loan offices in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Current Heritage Bank locations include 11 Kentucky sites, including Fulton, Murray, Cadiz, Benton and Hopkinsville.

The seven Tennessee sites include Clarksville, Ashland City and Kingston Springs.

The merger was unanimously approved by boards of both companies, and is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.