Heritage Bank will merge into First Financial Bank after a merger of First Financial Corporation and HopFed Bancorp, Incorporated was recently announced.

Heritage Bank has area locations in Benton, Cadiz, Calvert City, Fulton, and Murray.

First Financial President and CEO Norman L. Lowery says Heritage provides First Financial an opportunity to leverage its capabilities and expand into new markets.

Lowery says First Financial looks forward to continuing Heritage’s commitments to its customers and the communities it serves.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019 and subject to customary closing conditions.